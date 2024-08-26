Al Roker cannot believe how fast time with his kids flew by this summer. The Today anchor revealed that he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, dropped their son, Nick Roker, off at college on Sunday, August 25.

“Dropped Nick off this afternoon. Hard to believe we have a college junior!! House is a little too quiet,” Al, 70, captioned a series of photos captured while decorating Nick’s dorm room.

The doting parents posed with their youngest child for a number of sweet snapshots, as well as helping him put the sheets on his bed and getting some of his things sorted. In the final picture, Al and Deborah, 63, got back in the car to head back home.

Deborah also shared an emotional post on her Instagram account, reflecting on dropping Nick off at school.

“Well, that’s that. Move in, done. Nest is empty again. Certainly not as bad as year one,” she wrote. “Yet, our hearts are sagging a bit. But his smile ensures that we will all be ok. Here’s to a great junior year, Nick. #emptynest #college #drop.”

The duo, who also share daughter Leila Roker as well as Al’s eldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, from his first marriage, own homes in the Hudson River Valley as well as New York City. They are only a short ride away from Nick’s school, and can visit him often.

In July, the family celebrated Nick’s 22nd birthday with sweet tributes posted on social media.

“Seems like just yesterday this beautiful boy came into our lives but #justlikethat Nick is 22 years old. #happybirthday my young man,” Al captioned a post dedicated to his son.

In addition to spending time with their kids this summer, Al and Deborah have been loving being grandparents to granddaughter Sky, who was born to Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, in July 2023.

“By the time you become a grandparent, you already know what it takes to raise a child,” the meteorologist told TODAY.com after celebrating Sky’s 1st birthday. “And since it’s not your primary responsibility, you can really just bask in the joy of everything they do because you don’t have to worry about all the other stuff.”

The proud grandpa shared one of Sky’s big milestones with Today fans.

“This past weekend she started crawling at our house and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic!'” he gushed.

“I’m gonna have to start baby proofing,” he said, adding, “just reliving the joy of discovery of your child, only it’s once removed. So that now it really is just pure joy.”

Al admires the way his daughter is raising her first child and is so thrilled to be able to see Sky grow.

“I’m very proud of my daughter and my son-in-law,” Al said. “They’re terrific parents and they’ve raised this, so far, incredibly happy baby who’s just very content, and very adventurous when it comes to food and just has a very, very lovely, happy disposition. So it’s like, ‘Well, whatever you’re doing, you’re doing a great job. I know it feels like it’s this all-consuming gig because in fact it is. But you’re doing a great job.'”