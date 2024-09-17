Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, celebrated 29 blissful years of marriage with sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

“Well, 29 years by pretty fast. Not sure @debrobertsabc would agree. #happyanniversary to an amazing wife, friend, mom, journalist and incredible #lifepartner who made sure I survived my crisis a year and a half ago,” Al, 70, wrote in an Instagram post shared on Monday, September 15. “Though I’m sure I give her pause to reconsider that from time to time. Thanks for not pulling the plug. I love you.”

The comments section filled with love for the weathercaster and the ABC broadcaster. One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary! What a beautiful example-and could you both be any cuter?”

Another penned, “Happy anniversary to you both!! Gorgeous radiant loving couple!”

The Today host then posted a second tribute to his wife, sharing photos of the couple from then and now.

“When you see you what I looked like 29 years ago, it’s even more amazing @debrobertsabc married me,” the meteorologist wrote. “Here’s to a woman who has questionable taste and even more questionable eyesight.”

Deborah also shared a post of her own featuring photos from their wedding and now, writing, “How it began … how it is now. Still racing toward love and life with you @alroker and so delighted for every adventure. You bring the #joy. Here’s to 29 more years. #happyanniversary. Thanks @alberenfeld.”

Al and Deborah got married in 1995. The happy couple share kids Leila and Nicholas, as well as Al’s eldest daughter, Courtney from his first marriage to Alice Bell.

They just recently dropped their youngest child off at college, recounting the emotional experience on social media.

“Dropped Nick off this afternoon. Hard to believe we have a college junior!! House is a little too quiet,” Al captioned an August 24 post on his Instagram account.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Deborah echoed the same sentiment in a post shared on her page.

“Well, that’s that. Move in, done. Nest is empty again,” she wrote. “Certainly not as bad as year one. Yet, our hearts are sagging a bit. But his smile ensures that we will all be ok. Here’s to a great junior year, Nick. #emptynest #college #drop.”

And although his son is out of the house, Al has been filling his days by spending time with his adorable granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga. The little one was born to Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, in July 2023.

“I’m going to do everything I didn’t do as a parent with my grandchildren,” he told People in August. “I am breaking all the rules.”

“This kid’s going to be on sugar overload. She’s going to get whatever she wants. It’s going to be fantastic,” he added.

Al said that being a grandpa “outranks everything,” and he is ready to spoil Sky.

“So as long as there’s nothing to do with giving them a car when they can’t drive or anything. I think all bets are off when it comes to grandparents,” he told the outlet.