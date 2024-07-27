Al Pacino ‘Working Himself Into the Grave’ at Age 84

Al Pacino continues to work at a breakneck pace at the ripe old age of 84 and sources exclusively tell Closer the icon has no intention of slowing down — because losing so many friends has put the fear of death in him! continues to work at a breakneck pace at the ripe old age of 84 and sources exclusively tell Closer the icon has no intention of slowing down — because losing so many friends has put the fear of death in him!

This year alone, Al said “aloha” to two of his longtime pals — Godfather producer Al Ruddy and Godfather II producer Fred Roos — and two years ago he was dismayed by the death of his good buddy and Godfather brother, James Caan.

Sources say the Academy Award winner now feels like he’s staring into the abyss.

“Al’s lost a lot of close friends and associates in recent years. One thing he’s never been able to come to terms with is getting old and dying. For Al, asking him how old he is, it’s like an insult!” confides an insider.

“Someone said to me just recently, ‘How old are you?’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s like asking me how long do you think I have left.’ At a certain period, there’s something rude about asking someone how old they are,” Al has said.

Al’s certainly not too old to father children: In June 2023, he and filmmaker Noor Alfallah, 30, welcomed a son, Roman Pacino, Al’s fourth kid.

“He intends to be around to see Roman grow up,” and that’s why he won’t quit working , according to the insider.

“He’s got nine projects either in the can or in postproduction and he’s looking for more,” the source says.

He wouldn’t dream of retiring . To stop acting would kill him, he’s sure of it, so he’ll continue to spin several projects at once to avoid the inevitable.”

“It’s got people worried, though, that what he’s actually doing is working himself into the grave!”