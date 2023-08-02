Article presented by Smart Guys.

AI has been a hot topic in recent weeks, as many people are voicing growing concerns over its capabilities for the future and how jobs may be replaced within a host of sectors in as little as the next seven years. It seems that no niche is safe, and while editing software has been a key piece of media for decades, it’s no secret that AI is having an impact on the way content is now created and distributed in the name of entertainment.

Entering new portals

With the rise of social media platforms over a decade ago came a new way for consumers to get involved with the latest news and trends in the entertainment world. Media outlets rushed to establish an online presence and continue their efforts to bring nothing but the most relevant goings-on with celebrities, new movies, music, and everything in between. It didn’t take long for fans to begin sharing their own content, but also for an array of individuals to take on the helm and provide a host of consumable media that could rival even the most well-established companies. Soon there were entertainment-based Twitter feeds, Instagram pages that followed celebrity movements, and YouTube accounts creating video compilations of entertainment’s top moments – but it didn’t stop there.

Entertainment media in 2023

In 2023, regardless of how obscure the entertainment questions you want to ask, the online environment will have you covered. As virtually anyone has the ability to create a social media account and share what they like, you can now find everything you want from fan-made phone backgrounds, to lyric-based music videos, and even shareable short clips from your favorite TV shows and movies (an online GIF maker is a great way to make your own!). But how is AI having an impact? Well, there are actually a myriad of ways that AI is being used to create photos and videos that can rival even the most established media outlets. It is now simpler than ever before to do anything from create stunning celebrity headshots with nothing more than an existing image and an AI portrait generator, to editing and uploading entire videos in a host of entertainment genres in as little as a few minutes.

AI is taking all of the extensive manual processes out of content creation, and anyone who wants to get involved in the niche now has the ability to do so with little knowledge, experience, or outlay. For example, the tools on offer at CapCut are not only powered by the most advanced AI software currently available, but you’ll find everything you need on one platform, all for free. As a result, it’s never been simpler to edit photos and videos than it is right now.

As the niche is so varied and the capabilities so vast, more and more people are turning to entertainment media to generate a passive income. With over 2.68 billion active users on YouTube this year and a wealth of potential to be tapped into, there is some significant money to be made with the right content. As AI can help creators to generate photos and videos of professional quality fast, it’s easy to see why the niche is growing and evolving into newer environments as pages vie for views.

How is AI driving change in entertainment media?

Not only is it now simpler than ever before to create content and share it, but new trends are actually changing the face of entertainment media as we know it. For example, in the last year alone there has been a rise in AI voiceovers, where text to speech software is used to either transcribe or caption videos and overlay existing or non-exist audio. While this is benefiting audiences with diverse needs, it’s also bringing a new way to consume media to audiences across the globe. As mentioned above, almost anybody will have the ability to create content that appeals to entertainment enthusiasts everywhere, and there is no limit to the media you can find and interact with.

Are the applications of AI negatively affecting entertainment?

The answer is no; if anything, AI is enhancing the entertainment niche and connecting audiences with the content they really want to see in as little as a few clicks. It is also assisting creators, allowing higher quality engaging photos and videos that take little personal or financial investment to generate. From sharpening hand-drawn fan art, to subtitling videos with customizable text; AI applications are certainly impacting the way entertainment media is created and shared – and only for the positive.

The great news is that AI isn’t going anywhere and social media platforms are only getting more and more functional every year, so entertainment media is going to continue to improve as the years go by.