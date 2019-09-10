Nothing but love! Adam Sandler has worked with Jennifer Aniston for years, and the actor couldn’t help but gush over the brunette beauty recently. “She’s just a good friend of mine and a nice person,” the 53-year-old 50 First Dates alum told In Touch Weekly and other reporters at the Uncut Gems premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 9. “I had dinner with her a couple nights ago. She’s just funny as hell. I love her.”

The 50-year-old Friends alum revealed that she met Adam 30 years ago at a breakfast. Since then, the Hollywood A-listers — who previously starred in the 2011 comedy Just Go With It along with Netflix’s movie Murder Mystery which came out in June — hit it off. “We like acting together,” Adam told NBC News in June about their friendship. “I always feel alive during every scene. We have a great time together.”

Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock

But it’s not fun and games all the time since Jen and Adam — who typically play a married couple — have to ~smooch~ onscreen. However, the dad of two makes light of the situation. “She loves it,” Adam jokingly told the Associated Press in June about their big scenes together. “She sends me texts, ‘Nine days ‘till kissing — here it comes.’”

Duilio Piaggesi/IPA/Shutterstock

Adam’s wife, Jackie Sandler, also made an appearance in Murder Mystery, so she had to watch her hubby make out with the Emmy winner. “When we kissed, the only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side go, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!’” he shared. “They [Jackie and the kids] watched the kissing. They love it. They love Jennifer, and they want her to have good things, and they say, ‘Give her something nice.’”

So, will the Hollywood A-listers team up again in the future? Sure sounds like it! “Yes, we want to always,” he admitted. “We always have fun together.”

Keep the laughs coming, you two!