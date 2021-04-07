Adam Levine Will Do Anything for His Kids! Meet Daughters Dusty and Gio With Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine is as dedicated of a dad as it gets. Not only is he willing to choose time with his two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, over his Hollywood career, but he’ll do just about anything to see his girls smile, including wearing matching dresses with them.

The Maroon 5 frontman shared the cutest pic of their family donning similar ensembles in April 2021. In the snapshot, Adam, his wife Behati Prinsloo and their tiny tots held hands while sporting pink tie-dye maxi dresses. “Girls just wanna have fun,” he adorably captioned the Instagram post.

Seeing photos of the couple’s daughters on social media is very rare considering Adam and Behati are extremely private when it comes to their kids. The Voice alum and the brunette beauty have kept a tight lip on their relationship in general since marrying in 2014.

They became even more low-key after welcoming their daughters, however. The duo’s eldest, Dusty Rose, arrived in 2016, followed by Gio Grace in 2018. Fortunately, every now and then, Adam and Behati will give a glimpse inside their family life.

In addition to their cute matching moment, Adam shared a pic of one of his girls holding a butterfly in February 2021. “I believe the future has potential,” he captioned the post. One day earlier, Behati uploaded a filtered selfie with Gio in honor of her birthday, writing, “My bestie turned 3.”

Though the lovebirds keep their family out of the public eye as much as possible, Adam isn’t shy when it comes to gushing over his little ones at red carpet events and in interviews. While chatting with Ryan Seacrest during an episode of his radio show in 2016, the “She Will Be Loved” crooner opened up about the difficult but “beautiful experience” of becoming a parent.

“What do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” he gushed. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on.”

Even before he became a dad, Adam marveled over how excited he was to experience fatherhood. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really,” he told Entertainment Tonight prior to Dusty Rose’s birth. “All the other s—t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”

To learn more about Adam and Behati’s loving family, keep scrolling below!