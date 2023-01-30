Growing family! Behati Prinsloo has given birth to baby No. ​3 with her husband, Adam Levine.

The couple welcomed their third child on Monday, January 30, according to reports by People.

In addition to the family’s latest bundle of joy, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.

The model confirmed that she was expecting baby No. 3 by sharing a photo of her baby bump via Instagram on September 15, 2022.

She announced the news after sparking pregnancy rumors earlier in the month on September 3. At the time, Behati was seen sporting a noticeable bump while having lunch with the Maroon 5 singer in Santa Barbara, California.

Before her third pregnancy, the Namibia native spoke about her desire to expand their family in November 2021. “We always knew we wanted a second one. So, I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, noting that Adam wanted another child.

“But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it. You know what, ‘Never say never,’” Behati continued. “We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens.”

Soon after Behati announced her pregnancy, the “She Will Be Loved” singer was accused of sending flirtatious messages to other women. Sumner Stroh was the first woman to come forward about Adam’s social media behavior, claiming that she had an alleged affair with him for about one year. Comedian Maryka, Auburn University college student Ashley Russell and Los Angeles resident Alyson Rose all shared their own alleged experiences, as well.

After Sumner, 23, posted screenshots of the DMs between her and the “Moves Like Jagger” artist, Adam broke his silence and addressed the situation in a statement on September 20.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the “Moves Like Jagger” singer wrote via his Instagram Stories. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

He then insisted that Behati and their children are “all [he] care[s] about in this world,” adding that his actions were the “greatest mistake [he] could ever make.”

“They’re still together,” an insider told In Touch about Adam and Behati in October 2022, noting that they were contemplating counseling to “keep their marriage strong.”