Adam Levine is returning to The Voice as a coach after taking a hiatus from the show, NBC revealed in a shocking announcement.

“The OG is back in the building! I’M COMING BACK to #TheVoice next Spring 2025 🎤🎸✌️Can’t wait! V27 @nbcthevoice #TeamAdam,” a post on Adam’s Instagram page read on Wednesday, June 5.

For season 27 of the talent competition show, Adam, 45, will be joining John Legend, Michael Bublé and first time coach Kelsea Ballerini. Longtime fans of the show certainly remember Adam’s successful journey as a coach, winning season 1 with artist Javier Colon.

After 16 seasons, Adam announced he was leaving The Voice after winning three times in May 2019.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family,” host Carson Daly said on Today while announcing Adam’s departure.

Carson, 50, went on to say that the Maroon 5 frontman was “inspiring many of the artists who he worked so closely with over the years.”

The “Maps” singer opened up about his departure from the program in a lengthy post shared on Instagram at the time.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark,” he captioned the post. “We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

He went on to thank NBC for giving him the opportunity to be part of the show as well as those who tuned in to watch the episodes each week.

“To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys,” he penned. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

The announcement regarding Adam’s return to the program garnered a lot of attention from The Voice fans online.

“Woohoo! Team Adam is back!! I’ll be watching!!!” one person wrote in the comments section in the announcement video posted on The Voice’s official Instagram page. Another person wrote, “HE’S BACK YA’ll.”

Sadly, viewers won’t get to see Adam banter with his buddy Blake Shelton, as the country singer marked his final season as a coach in season 23. However, Blake, 47, teased a possible return to the franchise under one condition.

​​“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off,” he told Entertainment Tonight on April 17. “That would be fun for me … That would be something I would be interested in doing.”