Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may reside in a luxurious mansion in the private and secluded hills of Los Angeles, but the famous couple made their sprawling property extremely “homey.” The Maroon 5 frontman and the Namibian supermodel couldn’t be happier in the Pacific Palisades home where they are raising their two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

Adam and Behati purchased their nearly 9,000-square-foot house for $31.95 million in December 2019, according to records with PropertyShark. The abode boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as sits across three acres of land. The space comes fitted with a chef-style kitchen, stunning living areas, a beautifully decorated dining room and a backyard to die for.

The “She Will Be Loved” artist and the brunette beauty gave a glimpse inside their gorgeous pad while chatting with Architectural Digest in July. The pair said they bought the 1930s ranch-style home because they yearned to raise their kids in a more low-key community.

“Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city,” Adam shared. “We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress.”

When they moved into their new residence, the two recruited Clements Design owner Tommy Clements to transform the home. “We basically stripped it all down,” the designer told the outlet, noting they “simplified the materials and color palette and exposed the bones of the house to create a beautiful, neutral backdrop for their collections of art and design.”

Because Adam “is an obsessive design junkie,” Tommy said he wanted to create the mansion of his dreams. But while the Voice alum and Behati “like to live with beautiful things,” the designer pointed out, “in a super-casual way, where the kids have the run of the house, and friends and family are always welcome.”

Since putting down roots in the Pacific Palisades, Adam and Behati have been having a blast making memories with their adorable kiddos. The Grammy winner said the COVID lockdown made him “especially grateful to have” their mansion.

“In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary,” Adam gushed, while his love chimed in, “It’s really all that we need or want.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the duo’s property!