Oh no! Abby Huntsman confirmed the news she’s leaving The View during the beloved show’s episode on January 13. As she announced her unexpected exit from the hit CBS program, the former Fox and Friends star couldn’t help but give a sweet shout-out to costar and BFF Meghan McCain.

“When I was 19, this was my first job, booking cars overnight for Good Morning America and I never thought I’d be sitting right here at this table,” the 33-year-old beauty emotionally gushed. “So I just want to thank all of you because I love — Meghan, we’ve been friends forever. We will be friends. This show is what we do together but we’ll be friends forever. I love all of you here.”

Abby, who is leaving The View to work on dad Jon Huntsman Jr.‘s campaign for Governor of Utah, began hosting the show in September 2018. “This is always such a hard thing to do and especially at this table because this is a really special table, the most iconic show, I think, on television and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with,” she stated, reflecting on the last year. “But today I’m saying goodbye. It’s something that I thought a lot about.”

“This panel is special and I think will go down as a crucial time for the show and I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Abby sweetly continued, praising Meghan, 35, and their other costars Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. “But as you guys know, my No. 1 priority has always been my family and you taught me the first day I got here, you said your family and your happiness are always No. 1.”

Although Abby — who is the proud mom of daughter Isabel, 2, and 7-month-old twins Ruby and William with husband Jeffrey Livingston — has paved an incredible career in broadcast TV, the brunette beauty has no problem taking a little time off to work alongside her family. In fact, she even admitted she initially said no when her dad first reached out to her about joining his campaign late last year. “I thought, no, it’s not the right time,” Abby explained.

It wasn’t until she reunited with her family over the holidays that her mind changed. “When you take a step back and you think about life, think about your kids, think about what you want to do every day that just gets you going and there’s no one I believe in more than my own dad right now to run for politics,” Abby said, holding back tears. “I get emotional because I do love him so much.”

After reconsidering her dad’s job offer, Abby admitted her decision was quickly made. “He believes in me to go help run that and it’s going to be a fast race,” she shared. “June is the primary and that’s what matters, and so, I couldn’t be more excited to go help someone that I love. It’s not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about.”

Abby’s super heartwarming shout-out for Meghan comes as no surprise considering she and the former first daughter are close pals. In fact, the American journalist exclusively told Closer Weekly the two are “very very close,” they even FaceTime almost every night!” Aww!