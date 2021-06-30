This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Some say drinking is a “bad habit,” while others say it’s darn good stress relief. If you’re in the latter group, then you may be interested in the Bad Habit shot. With only two readily available ingredients, it’s so easy to make this shooter in seconds. Whenever you need quick relief from a stressful day, a Bad Habit shot is sure to clear your stress away.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add a little Tribe CBD oil to the mix. A touch of CBD will add plenty of calm to this buzz-worthy cocktail.

CBD Bad Habit Cocktail

Humans form habits. It just seems to be in our nature. Unfortunately, this makes it super easy for us to develop “bad habits” that are incredibly difficult to break. Whether it’s bingeing burgers or biting our nails, chances are we all have something that’s holding us back.

Thankfully, psychologists know of a few hacks to help get rid of these unbeneficial habits. First off, doctors say it’s essential to know precisely what triggers our habitual responses, especially if it’s in relation to stress. Knowing what sets off your bad habit can help you consciously avoid it in the future.

Many mental health experts also strongly recommend making mindfulness meditation a new daily habit. Not only does this ancient practice improve your awareness, it could significantly decrease your stress levels. With greater internal serenity, it should be easier to break even the toughest of habits.

Ingredients

½ oz vodka

½ oz peach schnapps

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour vodka and peach schnapps in a shot glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

It doesn’t take a genius to guess the word “schnapps” comes from Germany. However, do you know what this term means? Apparently, this word refers to a spirit that’s supposed to be drunk in a “snap!”

Although peach is the best-selling flavor in this spirit category, there are plenty of other “schnapps for sale.” Indeed, during the holiday season, you may want to sub this recipe’s peach schnapps for a more festive peppermint variety. Other popular schnapps flavors include sour apple and butterscotch.

Speaking of butterscotch, did you know you could make a Harry Potter-themed Butterbeer at home with this spirit? Don’t believe us? Well then, you’ve got to check out this previous Tribe CBD post.

Make CBD Your New Healthy Habit!

