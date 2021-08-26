This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

You’ve probably heard of stuffed peppers, but what about “stuffing” a few jalapeños with tequila? Since most jalapeños are usually between 2 – 3 inches, they’re the ideal size for a spicy shot. Add in a little lime and Tajin seasoning, and you’ll wonder why you’ve never tried this fun recipe before.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to top your jalapeño shot with a touch of Tribe CBD oil. Even in a hot pepper like jalapeño, CBD has the power to “cool you down.”

CBD Jalapeño Shot Recipe

Jalapeños have a “hot” reputation, but they’re far from the spiciest pepper in existence. In fact, some jalapeño cultivars are surprisingly tame. For instance, Texas A&M University developed a unique jalapeño variety called “TAM Mild” with a lower-than-average heat index.

However, even if you buy an average jalapeño at your local store, it should have a score of about 3,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) on the Scoville scale. For reference, a red bell pepper has 0 SHUs, but cayenne pepper could have between 30,000 to 50,000 SHUs. Currently, the Carolina reaper is the spiciest pepper known to man with a score of over 1.4 million SHUs.

As an aside: There is a jalapeño variety known as the “señorita” that’s got an extra kick. If you could find this crazy cultivar in your grocery, get ready for a heat index of around 5,000 SHUs.

Ingredients

Jalapeño

Lime wedge

Tajin seasoning

~ 1 oz of tequila

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Cut your jalapeño at the top

Remove seeds from the center (or keep a few inside extra heat!)

Slice the bottom of the jalapeño to create a flat surface

Cut a lime wedge and run it around your jalapeño’s top

Coat your jalapeño’s rim with Tajin

Pour your preferred tequila

Add a pinch of Tribe CBD oil

If you loved this spicy shooter, then you’ve got to check out the other “hot” CBD cocktail ideas on our blog. In fact, you could put that bottle of Tajin to good use in our CBD-infused Michelada. For those who don’t know, the Michelada is a traditional Mexican mix with plenty of beer, citrus, and hot sauce.

For those who prefer the scent of fresh ginger, you may want to check out Tribe’s equally spicy ginger shot recipe. Don’t worry if you don’t have a fancy juicer; in this post, we go over how to make this ultra-healthy drink with a standard blender.

Spice Up Your Gym Routine With Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots

There’s no question that jalapeños can get your heart pumping. However, it’s not all that convenient to pack this fruit in a sweaty gym bag. Thankfully, Tribe CBD has a simple solution: Try our CBD Energy Shot! Made with a healthy balance of CBD and caffeine, this shot will deliver energizing effects without excess jitteriness.

Find out more about Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots here.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for independent lab test results and brand reviews from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD directly to you.