This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Tequila will never be the traditional spirit in a martini, but that hasn’t stopped adventurous bartenders from experimenting. In fact, there’s now a cute name for martinis that use this traditional Mexican spirit: the tequini! So, if you’d like to spice up your martini, grab a nice bottle of reposado and prepare yourself for a flavor explosion!

To provide extra tranquility to your tequini, you’ve got to add a dose of Tribe’s high-quality CBD oil. Just a touch of Tribe CBD oil should be enough to tame your worries.

CBD Tequini Cocktail

Unlike many other tequila cocktails, the tequini won’t hide the primary spirit’s main flavors. This gives drinkers a rare opportunity to showcase their best bottle of tequila. However, there are a few considerations you should keep in mind before choosing which brand to pour.

For instance, many drinkers claim a blanco tequila pairs best with dry vermouth. If you’re more interested in using a reposado or anejo tequila, you may want to consider swapping the dry for sweet vermouth. Interestingly, this is a different cocktail known as the Spanish Harlem. You could also experiment with adding equal parts dry vermouth and sweet vermouth with anejo or reposado tequila.

Whichever flavor combination you choose, it’s best to go with the highest-quality tequila you could afford. You won’t be hiding this spirit behind lime or OJ, so don’t be skimpy when picking your spirit!

Ingredients

2 oz tequila

½ oz dry vermouth

1 – 2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Lemon peel, garnish

Salt or sugar for rim, optional

Directions

Pour tequila, dry vermouth, bitters, and Tribe CBD into a stirring glass

Add ice and stir until well-chilled

Strain your mixture into a pre-chilled martini glass, after garnishing your rim (optional)

Garnish with lemon peel, if desired

As more people learn about the long-term health effects of table sugar, there has been an explosion of interest in all-natural, alternative sweeteners. One such product is agave syrup, which comes from the same plant used to make tequila. But is agave a healthier alternative to plain old cane sugar?

Unfortunately, it appears the health benefits of agave aren’t as “sweet” as many people had hoped. True, agave is low on the glycemic index, which means it shouldn’t cause spikes in blood sugar. However, most reports suggest agave has a ton of fructose, making it at least 1.5-times sweeter than sugar. Plus, since agave syrup has to go through multiple rounds of purification, it often weakens any beneficial features the raw syrup might’ve had.

While agave may seem like a “healthy-ish option,” please remember that all sweeteners aren’t really “health foods.” No matter which sweetener you use, it’s always best to consume in moderation.

Tribe CBD Never Skimps On Our Ingredients Lists

Without FDA oversight, many CBD manufacturers can pass off inferior products at inflated prices. Unfortunately, there have been many cases where consumers unwittingly bought “hemp products” that have zero traces of CBD. This is why professional hemp companies should share third-party lab results to verify everything is legit.

For quality assurance, Tribe CBD sends all of our products to third-party labs for a thorough analysis. We also provide these Certificates of Analysis with every one of our products. If you have any further questions about our quality standards, please check out this exhaustive FAQ page.

Related: Curious about Tribe CBD’s third-party lab test results? Click here to check out Real Tested CBD’s Brand Spotlight Review.