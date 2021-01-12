This article was originally published on How To Buy CBD Oils. To view the original article, click here.

People use cannabidiol (CBD) products for mitigating the symptoms of conditions like anxiety, chronic pain, skin conditions, etc. Also, their popularity has resulted in the exponential growth of the cannabidiol market. As a result, a plethora of CBD health and wellness products are available, and this can be overwhelming for many people, especially first-time buyers. Bear in mind, to experience maximum benefits, you must use high-quality CBD products from reputed manufacturers. For this, you must check the product label. Shared below are the details regarding CBD product labeling.

The Basics

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid naturally found in the cannabis family of plants. The other popular cannabinoid is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and it is infamous for its psychotropic effects. Both CBD and THC have the same chemical formula but different molecular structures, and this is the reason for the difference in their effects.

CBD can be derived from both hemp and marijuana plants, and the difference between the two is their THC content. Legally available cannabidiol products are made from hemp plants because of their low THC content, i.e. less than 0.3%. This minuscule amount will not produce any high after consuming them.

Different Types Of Hemp CBD Extracts

CBD benefits depend on the hemp extract used for making cannabidiol health and wellness products. There are mainly three types of extracts, and they are listed below.

Full-spectrum CBD: This hemp CBD extract contains all the cannabinoids naturally found in hemp plants.

Broad-spectrum CBD: This hemp CBD extract is processed to completely remove THC.

This hemp CBD extract is processed to completely remove THC. CBD isolate: This is 99% pure cannabidiol, and it is highly refined to remove other cannabinoids. It appears in the form of white crystalline powder and is highly potent.

Apart from cannabinoids, the other compounds found in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD extracts are terpenes and flavonoids; they give aroma and flavor for hemp plant products. Moreover, like cannabinoids, they also have therapeutic and medical effects. The entourage effect is produced by the synergistic working of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. It enhances the individual effect of each cannabinoid. Because of this, consumers prefer full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products.

Buying Hemp Products

Some manufacture list CBD as hemp extract; this tag usually includes all hemp plant products like hemp seed oil. The hemp seed oil has very minimal or no CBD content. Genuine cannabidiol products like oils are made from the CBD rich flowers and leaves of hemp plants. Also, when buying them, ensure that the product has a certificate of analysis (COA) from an authorized third-party lab.

These are some of the important points that you must check on any cannabidiol (CBD) product label.