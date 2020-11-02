This article was originally published on CBD Balm Salves. To view the original article, click here.

When American states make medical marijuana and recreational cannabis legal, a broader range of items derived from industrial hemp would come to the market. However, lawmakers do not give many details concerning CBD distillate even today. Several individuals are aware that cannabidiol is an industrial hemp derivative, but they do not know anything else about it. If you are unaware of this form of CBD, then we have got you covered.

What Does CBD Distillate Mean?

The phrase ‘CBD distillate’ refers to a product derived from industrial hemp buds in an extremely purified form. It usually is low in tetrahydrocannabinol and high in CBD. There is usually around 90% cannabidiol in the product, whereas the level of THC is less than or equal to 0.3%. It is legally possible to sell it in any US state.

Related: Click here to learn more about CBD isolates.

How Is It Produced?

There are many phases in CBD distillation. The pure form of cannabidiol is taken out from industrial hemp through PXP or PX1 extraction process. Consequently, there exists a mixture of terpenes and phytocannabinoids. The mixture has to go through distillation, a process that enables isolating cannabidiol and purifying it to a level of at least 90%.

Distillation is an extremely intricate process. To isolate cannabidiol and make it pure, one must heat the mixture to a point where it is in vapor form instead of being fully removed from that mixture. After cannabidiol is vaporized, it is possible to convert it to a liquid form without any contaminant. The process makes a mixture expelling almost every unnecessary compound, which then leaves behind an extremely pure form of cannabidiol. The process transforms cannabis sativa and hemp biomass with unpredictable levels of phytocannabinoids into uniform items having these in predictable quantities.

Related: Curious about CBD’s entourage effect? Click here to learn more.

Does The FDA Regulate It?

To cut the long story short, no. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate any CBD product to be sure that it is pure and safe for human use. However, there has been more activity from the government agency’s part as far as reacting to industry malpractices is concerned. The involvement of the agency has resulted in some CBD items being recalled from the market.

Anyhow, there are CBD-related laws in place that ban the sale of any cannabidiol item that contains over 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol. This means you can buy CBD oil online or offline that contains only 0.33% THC.