The ‘90s Was Full of Stylish Stars! See Bikini Photos of the Decade’s Biggest Fashion Icons

The ‘90s were full of unforgettable fashion trends like butterfly hair clips, jelly sandals and of course, colorful swimsuits. The decade marked a turning point in the careers of many iconic stars, including Halle Berry, the Spice Girls, Gwen Stefani and more. They often pay tribute to the years that made them famous with their gorgeous bikini looks.

Prior to becoming an actress, Halle competed in beauty pageants as a teen. The former Miss Ohio USA later moved to New York where she set her sights on becoming a star. In 1989, Halle landed the role of Emily Franklin on Living Dolls. Though the series was short-lived, Halle’s acting debut didn’t go unnoticed.

The Bond girl landed a slew of movie and TV roles throughout the ‘90s that put her on the map in Hollywood. From a role on the soap opera Knots Landing to starring in The Flintstones alongside John Goodman, Halle became the film industry’s “it girl.” The decade was full of showstopping red carpet moments for the superstar on the rise.

Around the same time Halle was experiencing her big career breakthrough, the Spice Girls were taking over the music world with their catchy singles. Mel B, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell formed the British girl group in 1994. Their debut single, “Wannabe,” was released in 1996 and exploded on the charts.

The Spice Girls didn’t just experience fame in the U.K. Their music sparked a worldwide movement and influenced the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space during their takeover. Victoria went on to become a fashion mogul, forming her own clothing line in 2008. The “Out of Your Mind” singer’s business idea blossomed during her time with the bestselling girl band.

“I loved my time in the Spice Girls, and I feel so thankful and grateful to the girls and the fans and the experiences that I had but it was always my dream to create a modern, luxury fashion and beauty house,” she said during an episode of the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast with Molly Sims in October 2022. “That was what I always wanted to do. When we were in the Spice Girls, I was the one who was really excited about the fashion side of things. It was never just about the music. Fashion was always my passion — and for a while, I was doing both.”

