Follow these simple steps to help lose stubborn belly fat.

Be Pro Protein: “Eating protein increases satiety and reduces overall calorie intake, preventing overeating and excess belly fat,” says nutritionist Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim. So tuck into eggs, Greek yogurt, beans, chicken breast, tuna, quinoa and salmon. Upping your intake of vegetables, fruits, nuts and other foods high in soluble fiber is also key.

Tea It Up: It’s a must to avoid alcohol and sugary drinks, such as soda and juice. Instead, belly up to a cup of tea, especially the green variety. Per experts at the Silhouette Clinic in Maryland: “Green tea, widely recognized for its healthpromoting properties, is also a classic metabolism booster. It is rich in catechins, a type of antioxidant that helps increase fat burning.”

Keep Moving: “Exercise can help reduce your waist circumference,” declares Harvard Medical School. “Even if you don’t lose weight, you lose visceral belly fat and gain muscle mass. Engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity activity most days, such as brisk walking or bicycling at a casual pace.” FYI: Sit-ups can’t eliminate belly fat directly.

Sleep It Off:Per Houston Methodist hospital: “Getting the right amount of shut-eye helps. In one study, people who got six to seven hours of sleep per night gained less visceral fat over five years compared to those who slept five or fewer hours per night.” Sleep deprivation stimulates appetite hormones, thus making us want to eat more.

Don’t Stress: “Lowering your stress levels will help you lose belly fat,” says the Cleveland

Clinic. “If you’re feeling stressed out, your body is likely releasing the stress hormone cortisol. And there’s a strong link between an increase in cortisol and higher amounts of visceral fat.” So try yoga, meditation or tai chi to get stress under control.