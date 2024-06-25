There are five essential ways you can maintain healthy, youthful skin without going under the knife. Look your best without invasive procedures.

Eat Right

“Our skin is a reflection of our entire body, so what we put in our body will appear on our skin,” say the beauty experts at Nivea. “Unhealthy foods will lead to unhealthy skin and vice versa.” In particular, leafy greens, fresh fruit and fatty fish like salmon contain nutrients that can promote more youthful-looking skin. It’s also important to stay well hydrated to prevent dry skin that is more likely to wrinkle.

Sleep Tight

According to U.S. Dermatology Partners: “Lack of sleep can lead to elevated cortisol levels. This leads to inflammation. When the skin is inflamed, chronic conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis and rosacea worsen, and signs of aging like wrinkles are more likely to occur.”

Be Protected

The biggest thing you can do for healthy, younger-looking skin is to protect it from the sun,” says the folks at Pond’s. “The UVA rays it emits lead to photoaging (and this damage can cause wrinkles, age spots and loss of elasticity), so using SPF, keeping your skin covered up, or staying out of the sun when it’s at its strongest could help keep your skin healthy longer.”

Try Retinol

Beyond moisturizing and just treating your skin more gently, a good idea is to incorporate a product containing retinol into your skincare routine. Per Harvard Medical School: “Retinoids reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen. Additional benefits include fading age spots and softening rough patches of skin.”

Brighten Up

In addition to retinol products, discoloration creams and serums containing niacinamide and tranexamic acid can also help. The former ingredient “may reduce signs of aging and skin discoloration and can have a calming effect on the skin,” while the latter “brightens the skin and reduces discoloration,” says the Mayo Clinic.