These five facts about Rhea Perlman will help you get to know a little more about her after her captivating role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

‘Cheers’ Changed My Life

“It was huge,” says Rhea of playing wisecracking waitress Carla Tortelli on the hit sitcom for 11 seasons. “It was the best job in the world. We had great writers, we had a great cast, and we had fun.” And great success: Rhea won four Emmys for the role!

I’m a Yoga Nut

“I’ve been practicing yoga in various forms since I was 16, so that’s a big part of my life,” says Rhea, 75. “It puts me in the right frame of mind.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

I Can Do Magic Tricks

To prepare for her role in 2021’s Marvelous and the Black Hole, Rhea trained with Los Angeles-based magician Kayla Drescher. “She must have come over at least 40 times in a month,” Rhea admits. “I would say, becoming a magician after the age of 70, bad idea. But it was fun.”

I’m Separated, Not Divorced

After 30 years of marriage, Rhea and her husband, actor Danny DeVito, went their separate ways in October 2012. “[But ] we are still married,” Rhea says. “And we are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.” These days, the actress lives in L.A. “with my little dog, who is my partner in life now.”

I Love to Travel

“My favorite trips were Africa, India, Cambodia and the Galápagos Islands,” says Rhea, who plans to have more adventures when her play, Let’s Call Her Patty, ends its NYC run. “That’s one thing that I’m really looking forward to.”