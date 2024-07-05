Summer is the season where everyone loves to enjoy the great outdoors, and there are five essential safety tips when it comes to dealing with everything from heat, insects and increased travel. Follow these simple steps before you head out for fun in the sun.

Heat Safety

Last year, overheating led to nearly 120,000 ER visits. So, say the experts at New Mexico’s MountainView Regional Medical Center: “To avoid heat-related illness, don’t schedule outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and take frequent breaks in cool, shaded areas. Make sure you wear light, breathable clothing and drink plenty of water.”

Skin Safety

“One of the last things you’re thinking about when you’re relaxing on the beach is the possibility of developing skin cancer,” explains Johns Hopkins Medicine. “[But] wearing sunscreen properly and consistently applying broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or more can lower your risk.” Wearing a broad-brim hat and donning sunglasses are also good ideas.

Water Safety

Last year, drowning deaths rose for the first time in decades. So, in the ocean or a pool, the CDC says, “being a strong swimmer is a must.” Also, “watch out for the ‘toos’ — too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, too much activity, [and] don’t float where you can’t swim. Keep checking if water is too deep, or if you are too far from the shore or poolside.”

Insect Safety

Mosquito and tick-borne illnesses are out there. So, the American Red Cross recommends precautions such as “using insect repellents; staying indoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are active; and using a rubber band or tape to hold pants against socks so that nothing [e.g., ticks] can get under clothing.”

Travel Safety

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), if you’re hitting the road this summer, it’s important to “stay alert. Keep your gas tank close to full whenever possible. For longer trips, plan enough time to stop to stretch, get something to eat, return calls or text messages, and change drivers or rest if you feel drowsy.”