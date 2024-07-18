It’s best not to get sunburned, but these at-home remedies can help calm troubled skin.

Cool Down

Per the Mayo Clinic, a cool compress is a good start for relief. “Apply to the affected skin a clean towel dampened with cool tap water. Cool the skin for about 10 minutes several times a day.” But don’t make it too cold, as that could cause more skin damage.

Feel Your Oats

A cool bath can also be soothing, and mixing in colloidal oatmeal, a type of ground oats, can make it even better, say the folks at St. Luke’s Health. “These oats can hold a lot of moisture and transfer that moisture to your skin, easing the discomfort of dry, flaky skin. Colloidal oatmeal also contains several different antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation.”

Say Aloe

“Aloe is a tried-and-true remedy that will soothe your sunburn almost instantly,” explain the experts from KOA (Kampgrounds of America). “This succulent is known for its moisturizing, cooling and anti-inflammatory effects, providing the much-needed relief you’re after. Gently lather it on your burns and let it dry, so that your skin can soak up its qualities.”

Honey Do

If aloe isn’t on hand, honey can work as well. “Honey is a natural moisturizer and is full of antioxidants,” says Dr. Debra Jaliman, a dermatologist at New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Gently rubbing it on sunburned skin can reduce inflammation and irritation.

Seek Shade

As doctors from Michigan’s Corewell Health point out, to find relief it’s key to not get burned again! “When your skin peels from sunburn, the layer underneath is more sensitive and more prone to getting sunburned. We know the best way to relieve a sunburn is to not get sunburned at all, but it’s important to take every measure to protect yourself the next time you’re out in the sun.”