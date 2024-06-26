Our favorite meals for summer typically feature fresh produce or big, bright pops of flavor that beg to be washed down with an icy cold lemonade or frozen margarita. These recipes from the new cookbook Fast & Fresh Cal-Mex Cooking fall firmly into the second category — plus they’re all ready in 30 minutes or less.

“We’re fusing fresh, local California ingredients with the bold flavors of Mexican cooking to create nourishing meals you can feel good about,” says author Caitlin Prettyman. “Many of these recipes were inspired by either traditional Mexican dishes or popular California dishes — just made with a little twist.” Try one of these flavor-packed meals tonight!

Chipotle Garlic Butter Steak Bites

(Serves 4)

1 tsp. chipotle powder

1 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. chili powder

1⁄2 tsp. smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp. cumin

1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder

1⁄2 tsp. onion powder

2 lbs. boneless strip loin steak, cut into 1″ pieces

1 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. chopped cilantro

Lime wedges, for serving (optional)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, mix first 7 ingredients. Add steak to a large bowl with spice mixture; toss until fully coated.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add half the steak; cook 2 to 3 min. per side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining steak.

3. Turn heat to medium-low and add butter and garlic to pan. Cook 1 min. Add lime juice and whisk. Return steak to pan and stir in cilantro. Toss until bites are fully coated in butter.

4. Serve with lime wedges and garlic-lime butter spooned over steak.

PER SERVING: 226 cal, 19g protein, 4g carbs, 1g fiber, 1g sugar, 15g fat.

Caitlin Prettyman

Crispy Shrimp and Poblano Tacos

(Serves 4)

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 poblano pepper, deseeded and diced

1⁄2 cup diced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tsp. chili powder

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄4 tsp. cayenne

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

6 corn tortillas

2 cups shredded Jack cheese

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 425°F and line a sheet pan with parchment. Chop shrimp. Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high. Add pepper, onion; cook2 min. Add shrimp, next 4 ingredients; cook 3 min. Stir in cilantro; remove from heat.

2. Arrange tortillas on sheet pan and spray with cooking spray. Flip over; bake 2 min. On half of each tortilla, layer cheese, then shrimp mixture, then more cheese. Fold tortillas over filling.

3. Bake 15 to 17 min. Serve with avocado-cilantro sauce*.

*For sauce: In a food processor, blitz 2 avocados, 1 garlic clove, 1⁄3 cup chopped cilantro, 2 tbsp. lime juice and 1⁄4 tsp. garlic salt.

PER SERVING: 494 cal, 24g protein, 28g carbs, 7g fiber, 3g sugar, 34g fat.

Caitlin Prettyman

Easy Steak Fajita Salad

(Serves 4)

1 lb. skirt steak

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced

1⁄2 white onion, thinly sliced

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 avocado, diced

Crumbled cotija cheese and crushed tortilla chips, for garnish

Directions:

1. Rub steak with fajita seasoning*.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a pan over medium-high. Add steak; cook 4 min. per side. Rest on a cutting board 5 min. Slice.

3. Add 1 tbsp. oil to pan over medium. Cook peppers, onion 7 min.

4. In a bowl, toss cooked veggies and next 3 ingredients with vinaigrette*. Top with steak, cheese and chips. Serve.

*For seasoning: Mix 1 1⁄2 tsp. chili powder, 1 tsp. each smoked paprika, cumin and salt, 1⁄2 tsp. each garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and 1⁄4 tsp. pepper.

*For vinaigrette: In a bowl, whisk 1⁄4 cup olive oil, 1⁄4 cup lime juice, 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro, 1 clove minced garlic, 1 tsp. honey, 3⁄4 tsp. salt and 1⁄2 tsp. red pepper flakes

PER SERVING: 399 cal, 13g protein, 23g carbs, 7g fiber, 7g sugar, 32g fat.