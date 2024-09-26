Back by popular demand! The People’s Choice Country Awards returns in 2024 for the second annual ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday, September 26. This year’s host is Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain, and Zach Bryan leads the nominations with 19 nods.

Before the show can begin, celebrities from the country world and beyond will strut their stuff on the red carpet. This year’s event is expected to be even bigger than last year’s, so fans won’t want to miss it.