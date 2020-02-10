Wow! Renée Zellweger came dressed to impress as she hit the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars. The stunning Judy star turned the 92nd annual Academy Awards into her runway as she rocked a glamorous ensemble.

As she arrived at the prestigious event on Sunday, February 9, the 50-year-old beauty looked radiant donning a gorgeous, white gown that featured a one-sleeve design and eye-catching sparkles. The beloved actress accessorized her angelic look with a trendy up-do and subtle makeup.



David Fisher/Shutterstock

Renée’s megawatt smile could be thanks to her nomination at this year’s annual Academy Awards. The blonde beauty — who previously took home an Oscar for her role in 2004’s Cold Mountain — is nominated for the Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role category for her portrayal of late singer Judy Garland in 2019’s Judy. Renée is up against fellow actresses Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

There’s no denying Renée’s Oscar nomination is well-deserved. Besides nailing the role of the beloved Wizard of Oz star, Renée was also critically-acclaimed for her performance after spending many years out of the Hollywood spotlight.

Prior to the film’s release in September 2019, the Bridget Jones’ Diary star — who revealed she suffered depression throughout her six-year Hollywood hiatus from 2010 to 2016 —spent endless amounts of time preparing for the highly anticipated role. One of Renée’s pals even revealed how she got into character.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“She’s studying all of it,” the actress’ friend shared exclusively with Closer Weekly in May 2018 soon after filming began. “She feels like she’s transformed into Judy, body and soul.”

The star’s pal even insisted if Renée seemed a little nervous about portraying the iconic singer and actress, it was most likely because she wanted to do Judy justice. “Her biggest challenge has been that she honors Judy’s memory in the most respectful way,” the friend explained at the time. “She’s fully aware that this is a role of a lifetime.”

Here’s to crossing our fingers that Renée takes home another trophy!