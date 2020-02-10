Who’s that girl? It’s Charlize Theron! The actress hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet like it was the best fashion show of the year as she stepped out wearing a truly one-of-a-kind dress to this year’s Academy Awards.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star wore a stunning black dress which perfectly hugged all of her curves and had a long train. For the star-studded event, the South African beauty left her two beautiful kids — Jackson and August — at home.

However, if the mom of two wins in the category of Best Actress for Bombshell, Jackson and August can tune into ABC to watch their mom’s acceptance speech.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Her children mean the world to her and Charlize recalled the first time she met Jackson after adopting the little one on W magazine’s podcast “Five Things With Lynn Hirschberg.”

“I vividly remember seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and I saw her through the window. Someone was holding her and my heart just jumped out of my body and I almost couldn’t catch it,” Charlize recalled. “It is just a visceral, emotional feeling that the fact that I’m keeping my s–t together right now is so impressive … yeah it’s really incredible it’s really incredible.”

“The second time around I remember I had to wait for two hours to meet her — it was the worst two hours of my life and I met her and she looked like a little lizard. I’ll never forget it,” she continued. “She had severe eczema she was just covered and I remember the woman that was looking after her and she was like she looks a little rough. This is my baby! I was meant to have this little lizard baby!”

Since adopting Jackson and August, Charlize has been taking her kid on all sorts of adventures. Who could forget when they went to Disneyland in October 2019? We can’t wait for the day when Charlize finally takes her kid on the red carpet. It’ll surely be a moment to remember!