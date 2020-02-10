Hooray! Brad Pitt took home a trophy at the 2020 Oscars for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and shouted out his kids. “Really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honors of honors,” the 56-year-old began. “This is really about Quentin Tarantino — you are original, one of a kind. The film industry would be a much darker place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth.”

“Look for the best in people, expect the worst but look for the best,” he added. “Leo [DiCaprio], I will ride on your coat tails any day, man, the view is fantastic. I also want to say, I think it’s time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and crews. I am not one to look back, but this has made me do so.”

He concluded with, “Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids, everything I do — I adore you.”

The handsome hunk, 56, has been having a great year, to say the least. In January, he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, and then went on to win a SAG Award in addition to a BAFTA.

The Fight Club alum had taken some time off from being in movies, but in 2019, he made his comeback in the Quentin Tarantino film in addition to starring in Ad Astra in September. Clearly, Brad is back and better than ever.

Not only has Brad’s work been recognized by the entertainment industry, but his acceptance speeches have been making everyone crack up. The Oklahoma native was not able to go to the U.K. for the BAFTA Awards, but his costar Margot Robbie read some of his bullet points to the audience. “Brad Pitt couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” the blonde beauty began. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah blah blah.’ He then says, ‘Thank you, The Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he has always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.”

Prior to that, Brad revealed he was going to “add” his SAG statue to his “Tinder profile” following his win. “Let’s be honest — it was a difficult part. A guy gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a big stretch, big,” he said, referring to his ex Angelina Jolie.

Brad’s acting aside, fans are not over his reunion with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAGs. “He grabbed onto her as she was walking over,” a source told In Touch exclusively about their interaction. “They had this sweet little moment with what looked like a hug and a cheek kiss. They were whispering something to each other, but with all the commotion, it couldn’t be heard.”

Afterward, the Friends alum, 50, was “floating on cloud 9,” an eyewitness revealed, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room later on.

Congrats, Brad! You deserve it.