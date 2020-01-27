Remembering a legend. Alicia Keys paid tribute to Kobe Bryant while taking the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, following the news of the basketball superstar’s tragic passing at the age of 41. The singer began her speech by expressing how the untimely death of the NBA legend has devastated everyone.

“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she said.

“To be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero,” Alicia added. “And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Alicia continued by addressing how the nine people that reportedly died in the helicopter crash are “in our spirits, our hearts, our prayers, in this building.”

The songstress then performed “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men. Despite the tough circumstances, Alicia did everything in her power to lift the spirits in the room.

After seeing her incredible performance, fans have been praising her musical prowess and incredible spirit on Twitter. Back in 2019, Alicia also wowed the crowd while performing a medley at the star-studded awards show.

“I’ve been thinking so much about the people and the music that have inspired me, and I want to give a shout-out to Hazel Scott because I always wanted to play two pianos. But back to the music,” the NYC native expressed to the audience at the time. “You know those songs that live inside of you and live inside of me, and you just love it so much, because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it? That’s how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote ‘em.”

From there, Alicia went on to play a tune for every mood. “When I think about heartache and heartbreak, I think about this song,” she mused ahead “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack. “When it’s time to move on, this is the song,” Alicia declared while transitioning into Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams.”

“Now who didn’t wish they wrote this song? I know I do,” the award-winning artist admitted before “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon came on. Somehow, it just kept getting better, though. After “Use Somebody,” came Drake’s “In My Feelings” and Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing).”

“Then finally, you write the song that you wish you wrote,” Alicia concluded before playing “Empire State of Mind.” Between this year and last, we move that Alicia is declared host of the Grammys from here on out.