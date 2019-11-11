See All Your Favorite Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards

So cool! All of your favorite celebrities in Hollywood threw on their best outfits to attend the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 10. Some brought their loved ones to the event and others had a blast going solo but, either way, everyone involved clearly had a blast!

During the evening, Jennifer Aniston was honored with the People’s Icon Award and, when she took the stage to accept her trophy, The Morning Show actress gave the best speech ever.

“This town doles out a lot of awards, but the People’s Choice, this was always something special to me. As actors, we don’t do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money,” the 50-year-old joked. “I’m kidding … we do it for you guys. Come on, seriously, we really do.”

In her speech, Jen couldn’t help but talk about her status as an “icon.” She said people refer to her as one because of a little character she played on Friends named Rachel Green.

“Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I’m sure coming to a watch soon near you or something!” she gushed.

“But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story,” Jen continued. “But it’s paved the way for everything that I’ve had the chance to do since.”

Even though Friends ended in 2004, Jen’s career has still been going strong. “[I’m] back on television, where it all started, and I’m so excited. I’m with another incredible ensemble cast … so thank you for tuning,” she said about her new program series with Reese Witherspoon. “Thank you for being on this journey with me and I just love you guys. Thank you for sticking by me!”

