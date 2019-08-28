The 2019 CMA Awards nominees are finally here — and they certainly didn’t disappoint! From icons to up-and-coming artists, there’s plenty of celebrating to be had when looking at the full list of nominations.

It’s already shaping up to be a memorable night with Carrie Underwood — who is nominated for three awards this year — set to host alongside country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. For the first time in more than a decade, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” songstress will be without Brad Paisley.

While some iconic artists — like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton — were able to snag a few nominations each, rising star Maren Morris is sitting pretty as a six-time nominee.

Check out the full list of nominations here:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy” Luke Combs

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

Tune into the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.