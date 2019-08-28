The 2019 CMA Awards nominees are finally here — and they certainly didn’t disappoint! From icons to up-and-coming artists, there’s plenty of celebrating to be had when looking at the full list of nominations.
It’s already shaping up to be a memorable night with Carrie Underwood — who is nominated for three awards this year — set to host alongside country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. For the first time in more than a decade, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” songstress will be without Brad Paisley.
While some iconic artists — like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton — were able to snag a few nominations each, rising star Maren Morris is sitting pretty as a six-time nominee.
Check out the full list of nominations here:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy” Luke Combs
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix)” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
Tune into the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.