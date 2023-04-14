The following is sponsored content written in partnership with H2O Media.

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifting, everyone’s goal is to give her something she’ll actually use and enjoy. These 11 essentials are guaranteed to put a smile on her face. And who knows, you may even want to snag them for yourself.

Mother’s Day, the Green Way!

Surprise Mom with these unique eco-friendly dryer balls. Handmade by Nepalese women, they naturally soften laundry, reduce drying time and save energy — plus they’re cute to boot! Reusable for years, each purchase plants trees and supports ocean conservation. Treat Mom to a thoughtful, planet-friendly gift she’ll love! ​15 percent off with code FORMOM15.

Pillow Soft by Skin and Soul

Give your skin an ultra-hydrating boost. This soothing, hydrating mask delivers water back into the skin while reducing irritation, redness and inflammation without clogging pores or leaving any residue on the surface of your face. With a super soft and silky texture, this rich creamy formula glides onto skin like a cloud ​and works to soothe, nourish and restore.

Better Than Brunch

This year get mum what she really wants: gorgeous diamond earrings. Save 30 percent* on lab diamond studs at James Allen. Use code: CLOSERD30. Exclusions apply. jamesallen.com @jamesallenrings.

Eliminate Bladder Leaks For Good

1 in 3 women leak when they laugh, cough, sneeze or exercise. The reason is weakened pelvic floor muscles. These muscles can be restored with Kegels – but it takes effort and 50 percent of women can’t even perform a Kegel themselves. INNOVO is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive solution, clinically proven to end bladder leaks by actively restoring your pelvic floor. Simply slip on the shorts and with the push of a button, the wearable and safe technology delivers 180 perfect Kegels in every 30 minutes session. Leaks don’t stand a chance! For a limited time take $200 off with CODE MOTHER200

Permanent Hair Reduction for All Skin Types

BAREit by Sciton is the fastest permanent hair removal platform available today, featuring comfortable in-office treatments made for all skin types. Find a provider today!

DermaWand

Instant facelift before you leave your house? Say no more! Meet the clinically proven DermaWand — the ultimate anti-aging secret weapon you’ve been waiting for. Get professional-level treatment results in just ​three minutes a day — and see the difference for decades to come. Take 25 ​percent off with promo code INTOUCH25. Available at DermaWand.com.

Daily, Hormone-Free Menopause Supplement for Multi-Symptom Relief

MENO, by O Positive, is a hormone-free, expert-developed menopause vitamin fortified with research-backed ingredients for natural & powerful multi-symptom relief. Use code BIGSALE for $10 off your first purchase of $25 or more.

TYMO AIRHYPE Hair Dryer

The perfect gift for all moms. A new generation of highspeed hair dryer that combines exceptional power, performance and salon-polished results.

Karviva Unwined

Unlock the ancient secrets of women’s health with Karviva Unwined juices. Specially crafted with natural whole plant ingredients that calm the mind, rejuvenate the heart, and promote radiant beauty. Treat moms and yourself to the refreshing taste and health benefits of Karviva Unwined today. Use coupon code KARVIVA25 to get 25 percent off your order. Now available at Karviva.

TUMERI

The Viral Clay Mask that Keeps Selling Out! Our turmeric-packed clay mask is designed to tackle blemishes, and dark spots, while giving your skin the brightest glow in under 10 min! Learn more about why Turmeric-Powered Skin Care is being raved about by beauty editors and customers alike on our website. Discount Code: ‘GLOW20’ for 20 percent OFF.

New Revitalizing Lip Crayon

Introducing xoxo Gina Revitalizing Lip Crayons. Six sheer to medium pigmented colors, layer and blend to create signature shades. Infused with our specialty Youth Boost for added treatment benefits. The weightless formula melts onto lips for instant color with nourishing and moisturizing benefits. For 25 percent off use promo code MOTHERS.