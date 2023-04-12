Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks.

For many people, work is the primary motivator in their lives. Trying to balance the stresses of a career with those outside the office can be difficult enough. When the anxiety starts to boil over, it may affect your health long-term.

While some companies are more concerned about your bank account’s health, others have built their names on a customer-focused ideology. Here are 10 brands that go out of their way to simplify some of the most stressful aspects of your life.

The Business of Business

Everyone wants to get ahead in Corporate America, which may mean spending extra hours in the office or sacrificing time with the family on weekends. This wreaks havoc on developing an equilibrium between your work and social lives.

In addition, some of the decisions employees are forced to make on behalf of their company might clash with their personal ideals. Some companies, like the ones below, put their ideals before their pocketbooks.

1. Invest in a Better Future with Access VC

Entrepreneurs looking to start fresh have a lot of investment options. With a good idea, venture capitalists may froth at the mouth to help piggyback off of your success. However, not every investment is worth following, and some financial institutions care more about profit and less about how it’s made. This puts ethical entrepreneurs in a very difficult situation.

A different kind of venture capitalist organization, Access VC, is laser-focused on a worthwhile and achievable goal. Their investment portfolio consists exclusively of brands that believe nutritious food and quality healthcare are available for all who need them.

Helping to create ethically sound companies such as Oxwash’s sustainable laundry and the early infectious illness detector by Kinsa, Access VC has shown that it’s a brand that seeks success for its clients and humanity as a whole.

2. Masterful Office Management and Desk Booking from Eden

The pandemic threw many companies for a loop, especially as remote work became a viable option for their employees. While some businesses struggle to encourage their staff to return to the office, others embrace the new normal by shifting to hybrid options. This has paved the way for a new style of office setup that acts more like a hotel than a traditional layout. Problems arise when employees try to book desks and make appointments.

Trying to meet in areas with no assigned offices or seating can cause a lot of turmoil in any business. To combat the confusion, Eden developed a series of apps that facilitates this kind of office organization. With Eden’s proprietary desk booking system, users can reserve a desk when needed or through seamless app integration through Teams, Slack or the web.

With access to usage metrics and scheduling information, Eden has made it easy for office managers and employees to acclimate to such a novel situation.

3. Away Luggage Makes Business Travel Better

For some industries, travel is an inevitability. Whether it’s across the country or to another continent, frequent packing and unpacking can leave a professional pilgrim feeling like dead weight. Most luggage looks like it was designed by a committee sitting behind a desk, not excitement seekers trotting the globe looking for the next fun excursion. In addition, many suitcases are too light to protect their contents or too heavy to be practical when traveling.

While it doesn’t seem like a company that focuses its energy on making luggage for adventuring tourists would be a good fit for the backpacking businessman, the founders of Away Travel understand what goes into making a great bag. That’s because they listen to their customers, taking their input and recommendations into account with every piece of baggage they design.

This makes Away Travel the perfect choice to simplify the worst part of any trip, business or otherwise!

Life Finds a Way

When the workday is over, you want to kick back and relax. The last thing you want to worry about is the ethical nature of your purse or whether the video game you play was developed by an employee-friendly studio. Thankfully, quite a few companies make products and offer services that won’t leave you feeling guilty. From fashion to food, these brands help put your life back in balance.

4. Like Dreams’ Handbags Make Accessorizing a Breeze

Fashion shouldn’t be an industry where you need to think about where your products come from, but shopping for purses may bring more emotional baggage than you think. Some consumers don’t want just any bag, they want their hard-earned dollars to go to a company that shares their values. For Like Dreams’ handbags and accessories, that’s only part of the picture.

The staff of LIKE DREAMS is as diverse as its collections. Founded by an immigrant who only wished to make stylish handbags available to all, the company blossomed into a fashion-conscious team from all walks of life. Leveraging that diversity into an advantage, Like Dreams crafts designer handbags in all shapes and sizes, such as:

Shoulder

Cross-Body

Totes

Backpacks

Satchel Bags

Clutches

In addition, their line of accessories can help make your new bag mix and match with a number of outfits. For a company that has diversity in its DNA, Like Dreams can turn your fashion fantasy into reality.

5. Omeda Studio’s Predecessor Is Gaming with Heart

No one could have predicted how controversial game development can be. With the most egregious actors facing lawsuits for breach of harassment policies, even smaller studios can become entrenched in the habit of overworking and under-compensating employees just to hit perceived critical deadlines. No gamer-developed studio would treat its staff in such a manner while being dedicated to providing the highest quality game possible.

That’s where Omeda Studios stands out from the rest. Founded by gamers, the team strives to make products that will appeal to the kinds of players they are themselves. The studio’s first outing, the hit MMO shooter Predecessor, puts you center stage with a third-person view that makes you a part of the action. It’s also one of the only games that support cross-platform play, another reason this MMO shooter stands out from its predecessors.

6. Send a Gift the Goody Way

Keeping track of birthdays, holidays, and work events can be a hassle, even if you manage to keep everything straight with a planner or app. Unfortunately, those methods aren’t going to run to the store and pick up the items for you. To top it off, once you arrive at the store, it’s almost impossible to pick out the right gift anyway!

Users of the Goody app have none of those problems. By simplifying how you send a gift, Goody takes the stress out of what is supposed to be an enjoyable situation. Instead of worrying about what to get, the Goody app has specially curated suggestions perfect for any occasion and budget. All you need for shipping is the recipient’s email address and can even exchange the product if it’s not to their tastes. Using Goody makes the act of gift-giving easier than ever before!

7. Taste the Freshness of Good Eggs

A lot of customers have no idea where their food comes from. They may get their tomatoes from halfway around the world while local farmers struggle to sell their veggies at a roadside stand. In addition, healthier varieties grown naturally are either exceptionally expensive or difficult to find, leaving chemical-wary consumers hesitant to try out certain products. When the supermarket is flourishing, but local growers are going under, there is a big problem with how we get our food.

Getting local produce into the hands of customers has been a goal of Good Eggs since the beginning. Created with the notion that food should be naturally healthy and grown in local soil, the company sources its products from organic farms during peak growing seasons. Additionally, consumers can shop from farmers nationwide to find exactly the products they’re looking for in a way they can be proud of.

To Your Health

Health care shouldn’t be something anyone has to worry about. Unfortunately, it’s one of the greatest sources of anxiety for people around the world. For a long time, it’s felt like healthcare companies don’t have patients’ best interests in mind. Today, fresh faces in the wellness management industry are making waves by putting customer convenience on their priorities.

8. Feel the Power of Orgain’s Protein Powder Formula

Staying healthy takes exercise; for some exercise enthusiasts, it also means building muscle. Adding protein to your diet is a recommended way to increase muscle mass. While eating meats low in fat is one way to get those crucial muscular building blocks, making drinks with processed powder has become one of the easiest methods to try. That’s why Orgain created its organic protein powder.

With plant-based and grass-fed options, their supplements are designed to mix easily with milk or water and go down smoothly. Most other mixes lack taste and have a gritty texture, but this variety of options comes in delicious flavors in containers that are easy to transport. With a goal of providing some of the most effective and best-tasting organic supplements, Orgain’s protein powder sure shows some strength.

9. Allara Brings PCOS Dietitian Professionals to You

The diagnosis of a chronic illness may feel like the end of the world, especially if you don’t have support. Too often, women suffering from a hormone imbalance had few to turn to. After dealing with inexplicable health issues for years, founder Rachel Blank finally learned she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS. She felt very alone with little information and no one to turn to.

Creating Allara so no one has to experience the same frustrations and pain, Blank focused on providing the kinds of aid and services she would want and expect from qualified healthcare professionals. Allara’s format combines a healthy diet guided by a PCOS dietitian, increased exercise, lifestyle changes, and medical expertise to provide clients with a comprehensive assessment of their illnesses. This life-changing service puts the power back into the hands of the patient, the kind of control those suffering from a chronic illness thrive on.

10. Remote Heart Care the Right Way with Carda Health

One of the biggest issues in healthcare today is access to services. Young people avoid doctor visits because it cuts into their busy schedule, while retirees may find it difficult to make it out of the house for their appointments. Add in chronic ailments such as impaired cardiac health and it’s a recipe for disaster. To support its customers, a great organization understands it needs to meet them halfway.

Getting one-on-one help from a certified counselor at home sounds like the dream of many, but Carda Heath makes it a reality. Aiming their technology and expertise at remote services, the platform allows patients to get all of the tools they need in the comfort of their own homes. This eliminates many risks that coincide with doctor visits while offering peace of mind to older patients that need the attention that would be unavailable otherwise.

Corporations That Care

Not every company goes out of its way to ensure its clients are getting treated the way they deserve. Even less common are organizations that make customer interaction a tentpole of their business strategy. Trying to juggle all of the different priorities surrounding work, life, and health works best when companies make their customers a priority.

When you find quality companies like these, supporting brands in their respective industries shows other corporations how successful a consumer-focused mindset can be!