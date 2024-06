The Cast Remains Friends

Taylor Kitsch, who portrayed bad boy Tim Riggins, is still friends with several of his costars.

“Derek Phillips is still one of my close friends. He played my brother. Kyle [Chandler], of course. We’re still really close,” he told Us Weekly in October 2014. “[Jesse] Plemons, [Scott] Porter. A lot of those guys. I haven’t seen Porter since his wedding, but Derek and I ride motorcycles all the time together, so I see Derek a lot. I hang out with [executive producer] Peter Berg. He’s one of my best friends and we have done three movies together since.”